AM NewsBrief: May 8, 2025

Former Oklahoma AG Sues State Board of Education Over New Social Studies Standards

Former Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter is suing the state board of education on behalf of a half a dozen plaintiffs. He’s questioning the board's approval of the latest proposed academic standards.

Hunter says the state board of education violated the law when it approved proposed social studies standards and sent them to the legislature.

"The Oklahoma Administrative Procedures Act required the Oklahoma State Board of Education to follow its internal rules and procedures in developing, proposing and adopting the new social studies standards. They did not.," said Hunter.

Among other changes to the state’s curricula, the standards expect students to question the results of the 2020 General Election. And because Republican lawmakers’ "silent acquiescence" toward approving or rejecting them, Hunter says, they are set to take effect next school year.

Unless the plaintiffs represented by Hunter – a group of families and teachers – get the relief they want.

A review of the procedure the education board underwent to approve the standards, and in the meantime, a stop to their eventual implementation.

The case was filed in the Oklahoma County District Court.

Clemency Denied for Death Row Inmate George John Hanson

The Pardon and Parole Board voted to deny clemency for George John Hanson Wednesday.

George John Hanson was sentenced to death for the 1999 murder of 77-year-old Mary Bowles.

Prosecutors say Hanson carjacked, kidnapped and killed Bowles. Autopsy reports show she was shot four to six times.

At his clemency hearing, Hanson’s defense argued his actions were the result of undiagnosed autism and another man was more culpable for the crime.

Sara Mooney, the victim’s niece, says Hanson has never attempted to contact her in the last 26 years to apologize or offer an explanation.

“Remorse must be demonstrated. It must be given by the individual, not stated by their representative," said Mooney.

Hanson’s death is set for June, Oklahoma’s second execution in 2025.

$50 Million Revamp Planned for Century-Old Lake Overholser Dam

Plans for revamping Lake Overholser dam are in the works to bring it up to modern regulatory requirements and extend its life.

The Overholser dam was completed in 1918 and rebuilt in 1923 after damage from repeated flooding. At the time, the dam had an expected lifespan of 30 years. Instead, it’s lasted more than a century, and it hasn’t changed much.

State and federal dam regulations have changed, though, and Overholser no longer meets requirements. Larry Hare with the Oklahoma City Water Utilities Trust says it’s still a strong, viable structure.

"It just needs to be maintained in a better fashion than, unfortunately, we have done in the past. So once we do that, that will extend its life to 50 design years. But we hope much longer than that," said Hare.

The project is expected to cost more than $50 million and take around two years to complete.

The Trust says the funding is fully secured via existing utilities rates and construction should begin next year.

