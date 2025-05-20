AM NewsBrief: May 20, 2025
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Tuesday, May 20, 2025.
- Audit Adds $2 Million to Oklahoma Mental Health Agency Budget Gap
- Oklahoma Health Care Authority Appoints New State Medicaid Director
- Lawmakers OK Lawton Prison Purchase
- New Oklahoma Law Protects Religious Foster Parents from Disqualification
