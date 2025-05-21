AM NewsBrief: May 21, 2025
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Wednesday, May 21, 2025.
- Norman City Council Approves Phasing Plan for Entertainment District
- Federal Judge Halts Oklahoma’s Anti-Immigration Law HB 4156
- Stitt's Veto Shuts Down Agency Responsible for Funeral Regulations
- Thunder Dominate Game 1 of Western Conference Finals
