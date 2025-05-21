Norman City Council approves phasing plan for entertainment district

The Norman City Council approved a phasing plan for the Rock Creek Entertainment District in a special meeting Tuesday.

The council greenlit two parts of the development:



The first includes a multipurpose performance venue and sports arena.

The second includes an outdoor community plaza, retail space and a hotel.

Additionally, office space and multifamily housing units could be included depending on market demand.

City of Norman

The total cost of the project is estimated around $1 billion with more than $600 million coming from the city through tax increment (TIF) financing.

The vote was originally scheduled to take place last month, but was postponed as petitioners in favor of putting the development to a public vote appealed to the Oklahoma Supreme Court after their referendum petition was ruled invalid by the Cleveland County District Court in February.