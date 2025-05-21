© 2025 KGOU
Norman City Council approves phasing plan for entertainment district

KGOU | By Hannah France,
Nyk Daniels
Published May 21, 2025 at 3:49 AM CDT
Rendering of an event day at the proposed University North Park entertainment district.
Provided
Rendering of an event day at the proposed University North Park entertainment district.

The Norman City Council approved a phasing plan for the Rock Creek Entertainment District in a special meeting Tuesday.

The council greenlit two parts of the development:

  • The first includes a multipurpose performance venue and sports arena.
  • The second includes an outdoor community plaza, retail space and a hotel.

Additionally, office space and multifamily housing units could be included depending on market demand.

City of Norman

The total cost of the project is estimated around $1 billion with more than $600 million coming from the city through tax increment (TIF) financing.

The vote was originally scheduled to take place last month, but was postponed as petitioners in favor of putting the development to a public vote appealed to the Oklahoma Supreme Court after their referendum petition was ruled invalid by the Cleveland County District Court in February.
Hannah France
Hannah France joined KGOU as a reporter in 2021, shortly after earning a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri. In 2023, Hannah was the first place recipient of the Oklahoma Society of Professional Journalists' Radio Outstanding Reporter Portfolio award. Hannah reports on a variety of topics including criminal justice, housing, and labor rights and is dedicated to educating and empowering Oklahomans through community storytelling.
Nyk Daniels
Nyk has worked in radio since 2011 serving as a board operator, on-air announcer and production director for commercial radio stations in Iowa. Originally from the Quad Cities area, Nyk joined KGOU in 2018 as a practicum student studying Creative Media Production at OU. Upon graduating the following year, he became part of KGOU’s staff and is now the local Morning Edition host. When not on the air, Nyk likes to read, listen to music and follow news about the radio industry.
