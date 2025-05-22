AM NewsBrief: May 22, 2025
Ways To Subscribe
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Thursday, May 22, 2025.
- Oklahoma ed board members continue disagreement over meeting minutes from social studies passage
- Discussions on resurrected Oklahoma wind turbine setback bill halted
- Trump Administration cancels investigation of Oklahoma City Police Department
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander becomes Thunder franchise's third NBA MVP
________________
For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.
We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief.