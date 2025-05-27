AM NewsBrief: May 27, 2025

Oklahoma Lawmakers Send Bill Expanding Access to Subsidized Child Care to Governor

Trump Approves Major Disaster Declaration for March Oklahoma Wildfires

U.S. Senate Approves Legislation That Creates National Monument in Tulsa

Oklahoma City Thunder One Win Away From Advancing to the NBA Finals

________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief.

