AM NewsBrief: May 27, 2025
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Tuesday, May 27, 2025.
- Oklahoma Lawmakers Send Bill Expanding Access to Subsidized Child Care to Governor
- Trump Approves Major Disaster Declaration for March Oklahoma Wildfires
- U.S. Senate Approves Legislation That Creates National Monument in Tulsa
- Oklahoma City Thunder One Win Away From Advancing to the NBA Finals
