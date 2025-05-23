© 2025 KGOU
Trump approves major disaster declaration for March Oklahoma wildfires

By Anna Pope,
OPMX
Published May 23, 2025 at 4:21 PM CDT
In Stillwater, many people lost their homes in the March wildfires.
Lionel Ramos
/
KOSU
In Stillwater, many people lost their homes in the March wildfires.

President Donald Trump has approved a major disaster declaration in Oklahoma for historic wildfires and straight-line winds in mid-March. This means federal disaster assistance for recovery efforts is available for areas impacted.

Federal disaster assistance is available to the state of Oklahoma for the recovery efforts in areas where spring wildfires scorched thousands of acres.

In March, high winds and dry conditions sparked dozens of wildfires across the state.

As fires roared, about 530 structures were destroyed, four people died and about 200 people sustained injuries related to fires and high winds, according to the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management.

The declaration opens funding for people affected by the wildfires from March 14-21 in Cleveland, Creek, Lincoln, Logan, Oklahoma, Pawnee and Payne counties. Assistance can include temporary housing grants, low-interest loans and other programs to help homes and businesses recover.

Gov. Kevin Stitt requested federal disaster aid on March 21 after he declared a state of emergency. The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced that disaster assistance funding is available today.

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.
Anna Pope
Anna Pope is a reporter covering agriculture and rural issues at KOSU as a corps member with Report for America.
OPMX
Oklahoma Public Media Exchange
