AM NewsBrief: June 3, 2025
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Tuesday, June 3, 2025.
- Norman Regional Health Lays Off 10% of its Staff
- NOAA Weather Radio Off Air Due To Software Update
- Norman City Council Approves ARPA Funds To Address Homelessness
- USDA announces $1 billion in disaster aid for livestock producers
