USDA announces $1 billion in disaster aid for livestock producers

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced $1 billion dollars in disaster assistance to cover grazing losses from eligible drought and wildfire events in 2023 and 2024.

The assistance is through the Emergency Livestock Relief Program and department officials will use existing data from a different program, the Livestock Forage Disaster Program, to expedite payment calculations and relief, according to a press release.

"The Department of Agriculture is stepping up to support livestock producers by expediting disaster payments when drought and wildfires strike," said Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins in a press release. "Under President Trump's leadership, USDA has the backs of ranchers, and that's why we are delivering much-needed emergency relief ahead of schedule."

In Oklahoma, wildfires scorched thousands of acres in 2024 alone. Though March's historic fires in Oklahoma are not eligible for these payments now, a presidential disaster relief declaration makes losses eligible for other relief.

Payments are automatically issued to producers whose applications are approved for the Livestock Forage Disaster Program for 2023 or 2024. Officials say those with approved applications do not need to contact the USDA to receive payments, according to the release.

Later this summer, the department will open more funding for other assistance, including recent flooding events.

