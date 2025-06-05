AM NewsBrief: June 5, 2025
Ways To Subscribe
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Thursday, June 5, 2025.
- The Fate Of The Oklahoma-Texas Heartland Flyer Is Uncertain
- Gov. Kevin Stitt Praises Results of Legislative Session
- Norman Public Schools Starts Partnership with UCO
- PSO Customers To See Increase In Their Monthly Bills
________________
For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.
We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief.