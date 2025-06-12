© 2025 KGOU
KGOU AM NewsBrief

AM NewsBrief: June 12, 2025

Published June 12, 2025 at 7:25 AM CDT
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Thursday, June 12, 2025.

  • Oklahoma's Attorney General Joins Others in Support of the National Guard Deployment to Los Angeles
  • Former OSU President Kayse Shrum Has a New Job
  • Artist Sought to Commemorate Rt 66's Centennial
  • OKC Thunder Suffer 2nd Loss in NBA Championship Bid

________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

