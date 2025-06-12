AM NewsBrief: June 12, 2025

Oklahoma's Attorney General Joins Others in Support of the National Guard Deployment to Los Angeles

Former OSU President Kayse Shrum Has a New Job

Artist Sought to Commemorate Rt 66's Centennial

OKC Thunder Suffer 2nd Loss in NBA Championship Bid

________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief.