AM NewsBrief: June 17, 2025
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Tuesday, June 17, 2025.
- Ryan Walters Claims Victory Over Dismissal of Oklahoma Social Studies Standards Lawsuit
- Oklahoma Files Federal Lawsuit Against 23andMe
- Oklahoma City Man Pleads Guilty to Election Day Terrorism Plot
- OKC Thunder 1 Win Away From NBA Championship
