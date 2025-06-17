AM NewsBrief: June 17, 2025

Ryan Walters Claims Victory Over Dismissal of Oklahoma Social Studies Standards Lawsuit

Oklahoma Files Federal Lawsuit Against 23andMe

Oklahoma City Man Pleads Guilty to Election Day Terrorism Plot

OKC Thunder 1 Win Away From NBA Championship

________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief.