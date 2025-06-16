Walters claims victory over dismissal of Oklahoma social studies standards lawsuit

The suit , filed by former Attorney General Mike Hunter, alleged the State Board of Education violated the law with last-minute additions instructing students to “identify discrepancies” in 2020 election results .

The lawsuit alleged the standards harm plaintiffs, some of whom are teachers, because they “represent a distorted view of social studies” and “do not align with best practices.”

But Oklahoma County Judge Brent Dishman found no law had been broken and the plaintiffs lacked standing. The suit was dismissed with prejudice, which means it cannot be refiled.

“Plaintiffs failed to cite any relevant law (i.e., law that governs the actual revision of subject matter standards) or rules that were violated in promulgation of the social studies standards,” Dishman wrote in the decision. “Oklahoma law provides the board with unfettered discretion to adopt and revise subject matter standards like the social studies standards at issue in this action.”

Dishman also cited the approval of the standards by the legislature, which allowed the standards to go into effect.

“The control, oversight and legislative approval of the social studies standards by the Oklahoma legislature renders this action a non-justiciable political question,” Dishman wrote.

In a press release, Walters claimed victory.

“Oklahoma kids will be taught facts not indoctrination,” Walters said in the statement. “They will be taught to critically think and not to become liberal activism. I am unapologetic that students will receive a pro-America education as the days of pushing woke DEI, CRT and the anti-American propaganda in our schools are over.”

This legislative session, Democrats filed joint resolutions to reject the standards. Republicans later filed a joint resolution after a contentious April State Board of Education meeting revealed some board members felt rushed into approving the standards at the February board meeting. However, after a closed-door meeting with Walters, legislative Republicans opted out of pursuing the joint resolutions.

In the February board meeting, three new board members wanted more time to review the new standards, but Walters falsely told them that to meet legislative deadlines, the standards needed to be approved.