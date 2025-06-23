AM NewsBrief: June 23, 2025
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Monday, June 23, 2025.
- The Oklahoma City Thunder Are NBA Champions
- Thunder Fans Celebrate Oklahoma City's First-Ever Major Professional Sports League Title
- OKC Champions Parade Planned For Tuesday
- Oklahoma Leaders React to U.S. Strikes in Iran
