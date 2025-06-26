AM NewsBrief: June 26, 2025
Ways To Subscribe
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Thursday, June 26, 2025.
- Walters Issues Memo Directing Schools on Teaching Israel-Iran Conflict
- Over a Dozen Oklahoma Colleges and Universities Request Tuition Hikes
- Research shows Oklahomans Support Affordable Wastewater Reuse
- NBA Draft Recap
________________
For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.
We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief.