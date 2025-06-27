AM NewsBrief: June 27, 2025
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for June 27, 2025.
- Stitt and RFK Jr. Launch “Make Oklahoma Healthy Again” Campaign, Seek SNAP Junk Food Ban
- Oklahoma State Board of Education Members Push for More Time to Review Meeting Materials
- Governing Board Approves Tuition Hikes For Most Oklahoma Colleges and Universities
- SCOTUS Ruling on Medicaid, Planned Parenthood, Could Impact Oklahomans, Lawmaker Says
