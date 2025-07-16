AM NewsBrief: July 16, 2025
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Wednesday, July 16, 2025.
- Oklahoma Lawmakers Seek Ethics Ruling on Using Campaign Funds for Personal Security
- Oklahoma Charter School Board Approves Epic Audit After Financial Crisis, Mass Layoffs
- Oklahoma City Council Approves Legal Representation For Former OKCPD Officer In Use-Of-Force Case
- Details Released on OKC's Olympic Plan
- Oklahoma Turnpike Authority Hopes to Wrap Up I-35 Access Project Sooner Than Expected
