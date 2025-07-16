Oklahoma Turnpike Authority hopes to wrap up I-35 access project sooner than expected

Construction is expected to wrap up on a busy stretch of Interstate 35 by the end of July.

Lisa Shearer-Salim, an Oklahoma Turnpike Authority spokesperson, said the left lane of I-35 is expected to remain closed until the end of the month near the Kilpatrick Turnpike on-ramp that allows motorists to merge onto the northbound interstate lanes.

Shearer-Salim said the closure is part of the agency’s planned improvements to the eastbound John Kilpatrick Turnpike exit to I-35, which will add a 10-foot shoulder to the ramp and a 12-foot acceleration lane to help improve merging.

Construction at the intersection is part of a $14.7 million project to widen the section of the turnpike between Eastern Avenue and I-35 to six lanes.

The construction projects are part of ACCESS Oklahoma, a $8.2 billion long-range plan that aims to improve turnpike systems across the state. This plan includes creating interchange access points, widening turnpikes, improving bridges and adding new turnpikes to alleviate congestion.

Shearer-Salim said exit ramp construction was expected to be completed in the middle of August, but the project is “progressing a little bit faster than anticipated,” so the lane closures on I-35 are expected to end by the end of July.

