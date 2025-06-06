Oklahoma’s Heartland Flyer to suspend service after funding not forthcoming

Passenger rail service between Oklahoma City and Fort Worth is expected to end on or before Oct. 1, transportation officials said Thursday.

The announcement comes after the Texas Legislature declined to continue funding for its share of the 206-mile route.

The Heartland Flyer is jointly funded by Oklahoma and Texas.

The service, operated by Amtrak, was reestablished in 1999 after ending in 1979.

In a statement Thursday, Amtrak said the Heartland Flyer faces imminent suspension no later than Oct. 1 unless Texas secures its share of funding.

A more specific suspension date is expected to be announced later.

“Reliable rail service provides a vital transportation option for residents and visitors alike, strengthening regional mobility, economic development, and tourism,” said Amtrak President Roger Harris. “With service that supports Texas’ continued economic growth and the region’s connectivity, sustaining the Heartland Flyer is essential to maintaining momentum and ensuring long term mobility in the region.”

The Heartland Flyer makes stops in Oklahoma City, Norman, Purcell, Pauls Valley, Ardmore, Gainesville and Fort Worth.

“The Heartland Flyer is key to ensuring Fort Worth’s continued success as a global destination and is central to the city’s tourism industry, business community, and thriving economy,” said Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker. “Fort Worth is the busiest Amtrak station in Texas – generating millions in economic impact annually – and as people continue to move to our region, travel reliability, mobility choices, and connectivity will be key to our competitiveness.”

Gainesville Mayor Tommy Moore said he believed a solution could be found to keep the service.

“I’ll keep fighting to make sure this critical service stays in place for years to come,” Moore said.

Officials had been planning on extending the route into Newton, Kansas, to link to the Southwest Chief between Chicago and Los Angeles.

Suspension of the Heartland Flyer would impact expansion efforts, said a spokesman for the Kansas Department of Transportation.

Oklahoma Voice is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Oklahoma Voice maintains editorial independence.