Heartland Flyer to continue operating Oklahoma-Texas route following funding infusion

Passenger rail service between Oklahoma City and Fort Worth will continue for at least another year after a Texas group agreed to chip in millions to keep the route alive, officials said Thursday.

The North Central Texas Council of Governments Regional Transportation Council on Thursday voted to provide $3.5 million to keep the Heartland Flyer rail service operational, said Brian Wilson, a spokesperson.

The Amtrak service was slated to shut down on or before Oct. 1 after the Texas Legislature declined to continue funding its share of the 206-mile route.

“This funding lasts for a year,” Wilson said.

Ending the service would have been a tremendous loss for both Oklahoma and Texas, said Sen. Mark Mann, D-Oklahoma City.

“Tourism is Oklahoma’s third largest industry and a major economic driver for communities across the state,” said Sen. Bill Coleman, R-Ponca City. “This Amtrak route gives Oklahomans more flexibility when planning their travel and offers Texans a convenient way to see what they’ve been missing just across the border.”

Officials are considering expanding the line into Kansas to connect with other major passenger train routes. Possible closure of the service would have impacted expansion plans.

The service was reestablished in 1999 after ending in 1979.

