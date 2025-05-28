© 2025 KGOU
Norman residents protest South Extension turnpike at heated OTA meeting

KGOU | By Hannah France,
Nyk Daniels
Published May 28, 2025 at 11:12 AM CDT
No Turnpike sign placed in view during the Norman city council meeting on Aug. 27.
Sutton Spinner
/
OU Daily
No Turnpike sign placed in view during the Norman city council meeting on Aug. 27.

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority held a meeting in Norman Tuesday night at the Countdown Event Center to gather input on where the South Extension turnpike route might be located.

Norman residents, including several members of anti-turnpike advocacy group Pike Off OTA were present.

Tensions flared as hundreds of residents pushed back against the OTA, shouting down officials and demanding the turnpike not be built in their neighborhoods.

OTA representatives asked attendees to help improve the proposed alignment, which must now shift away from Lake Thunderbird. The initial alignment planned for the South Extension was modified and moved west to comply with findings from the Bureau of Reclamation saying the turnpike could not be built so close to the lake.

Oklahoma Turnpike Authority

OTA staff were available with maps of the area surrounding the initial alignment for the South Extension so residents could make notes on their thoughts for how it should be adjusted.

"We want to be able to help you to make this a good turnpike," an official with the Turnpike Authority told the audience.

Despite calls for cooperation, opponents say they will keep fighting, and refuse to offer feedback on any new route.

The OTA will be accepting public input online through June 30 at ACCESSOklahoma.com.

