Oklahoma Turnpike Authority seeks public input on revised south extension turnpike route

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is hosting two public meetings next week on the future south extension turnpike.

The agency wants input from residents, property owners and businesses on where the turnpike might be located.

Last month, the OTA moved the proposed route west of a previous alignment near Lake Thunderbird.

The agency is looking for the public’s ideas of what engineers should look out for and what things the public would like the design team to know about the area just west of the previous alignment.

“We encourage residents in Cleveland and McClain counties to attend the meetings and share ideas,” said Terri Angier, an OTA spokesperson for the South Extension project. “These public meetings are important. The comments, information and input we receive will help our engineers working on the route alignment study and ultimately guide the OTA’s decision making for the South Extension.”

Meetings for public input

Monday, May 19 , 5 to 7 p.m. at the Countdown Event Center in Norman

, 5 to 7 p.m. at the Countdown Event Center in Norman Wednesday, May 21, 5 to 7 p.m. at the Purcell Multi-purpose Center in Purcell

A final decision on the new alignment is expected by this fall.

The future south extension turnpike will connect the east-west connector with I-35 to the south.

OTA says the new turnpikes are needed to alleviate growing traffic congestion along I-35 in the Oklahoma City metro.

