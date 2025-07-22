AM NewsBrief: July 22, 2025
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Tuesday, July 22, 2025.
- Former Oklahoma AG Asks State Supreme Court to Review Dismissal of Lawsuit Over Social Studies Standards
- EPA to End Research at Ada Groundwater Lab in Nationwide Restructuring Plan
- CareerTech Sees $7.5 Million in Adult Education Funding Frozen by Trump Administration
- Oklahoma City Council Approves AI Facial Comparison Software For Police Department
