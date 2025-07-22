AM NewsBrief: July 22, 2025

Former Oklahoma AG Asks State Supreme Court to Review Dismissal of Lawsuit Over Social Studies Standards

EPA to End Research at Ada Groundwater Lab in Nationwide Restructuring Plan

CareerTech Sees $7.5 Million in Adult Education Funding Frozen by Trump Administration

Oklahoma City Council Approves AI Facial Comparison Software For Police Department

