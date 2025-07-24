AM NewsBrief: July 24, 2025
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Thursday, July 24, 2025.
- Oklahoma County Judge Denies Bond for Richard Glossip
- Oklahoma Department of Education Partners With Arizona-based, Conservative Virtual School
- Oklahoma Student Proficiency Expected To Drop This Year
- Muscogee Nation Supreme Court Rules Freedmen Descendants Entitled to Citizenship
- Norman City Clerk Named to National Honor Roll for Public Service
_______________________
