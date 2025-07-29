AM NewsBrief: July 29, 2025
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Tuesday, July 29, 2025.
- Investigation Referred to Sheriff After Nude Images Allegedly Seen on TV in Ryan Walters' Office
- Oklahoma County Jail Tests Space-Age Biometric Sensors After 59 Inmate Deaths Since 2020
- Oklahoma Faith Leaders Urge 10 p.m. Curfew for Kids to Curb Youth Violence
- Texas Cities Top List for Oklahomans Leaving the State
