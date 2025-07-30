AM NewsBrief: July 30, 2025
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Wednesday, July 30, 2025.
- Ryan Walters Claims Story of Nudity On His Television Is 'Coordinated Attack'
- Norman Nonprofit Expects Trump Order On Homelessness To Impact Operations
- Tribal Health Leaders Urge Full IHS Funding as Congressional Deadline Nears
- OU Students Create Goose Prosthetics During Summer Classes
