AM NewsBrief: Aug. 7, 2025
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025.
- Norman City Council Explores Alternative Funding for Flood Warning System After FEMA Cuts
- Oklahoma AG Presses for Long-Delayed Turnpike Authority Audit to Pursue Legal Action
- Tulsa, Oklahoma City Install Architecture To Deter Homeless Encampments
- Public Comment Closes Friday for Proposed ‘Teacher Effectiveness’ Metric on Oklahoma A-F Report Card
