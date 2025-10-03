AM NewsBrief: Oct. 3, 2025
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Friday, Oct. 3, 2025.
- Gov. Stitt Appoints Lindel Fields As Interim State Superintendent
- USDA Furloughs Threaten Oklahoma Farm Services as Shutdown Looms
- Texas Megachurch Founder Pleads Guilty to Child Sex Abuse Charges in Oklahoma
- Oklahoma Providers Offer Free Eye Exams As Part of Annual ‘Giving Sight Day’
