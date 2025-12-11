AM NewsBrief: Dec. 11, 2025
Ways To Subscribe
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025.
- Oklahoma State Election Board Announces Closed Democratic Primaries
- Stitt Criticizes Trump Administration’s Move to Halt Wind Energy Projects
- Small Farm Hub Coming To Southern Oklahoma To Help Conservation, Community Health
- Oklahoma Takes New Steps To Host Multi-Million Dollar Spaceplane At Burns Flat
_________________
For additional news, visit our website, KGOU.org, and follow us on social media. We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief podcast and KGOU's newsletters.