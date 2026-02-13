AM NewsBrief: Feb. 13, 2026
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Friday, Feb. 13, 2026.
- Oklahoma Republican Lawmakers Condemn Student ICE Walkouts, Want Discipline For Teachers Involved
- Oklahoma Reaches Settlements with Tyson, Cargill in Illinois River Pollution Case
- Oklahoma Can Now Access Millions Fom Its Rural Health Transformation Program Award
- Thunder Fall to Bucks, But All-Star Weekend Highlights Oklahoma Ties
