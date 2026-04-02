AM NewsBrief: April 2, 2026
Ways To Subscribe
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Thursday, April 2, 2026.
- Oklahoma Republican Lawmakers Unveil $12.8 Billion State Budget
- Oklahoma Medicaid fraud unit concludes investigations into health care providers across 10 counties
- Oklahoma Opioid Abatement Board Approves First University Grant Requests
- Families, Teachers, Clergy Seek To Join Legal Battle Over Proposed Jewish Charter School
_________________
For additional news, visit our website, KGOU.org, and follow us on social media. We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief podcast and KGOU's newsletters.