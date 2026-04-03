AM NewsBrief: April 3, 2026

Early Voting Underway For Moore, Norman City Elections

Oklahoma Tax Commission Reports Data Breach of Taxpayer Information

City of Yukon Reduces Advertising in Local Newspaper

Oklahoma Installs New Route 66 Pavement Markers for Centennial

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