AM NewsBrief: April 3, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Friday, April 3, 2026.
- Early Voting Underway For Moore, Norman City Elections
- Oklahoma Tax Commission Reports Data Breach of Taxpayer Information
- City of Yukon Reduces Advertising in Local Newspaper
- Oklahoma Installs New Route 66 Pavement Markers for Centennial
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