AM NewsBrief: April 8, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Wednesday, April 8, 2026.
- Pauls Valley High School Principal Injured in Shooting
- Oklahoma Election Results
- Oklahoma Bill To Increase Instructional Days For Certain Schools
- Oklahoma Lawmakers Consider Bill Blocking Climate Lawsuits Against Fossil Fuel Companies
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