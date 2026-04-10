AM NewsBrief: April 10, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Friday, April 10, 2026.
- Oklahoma Lawmakers Approve FY27 State Budget
- $275 Million Oklahoma Parental Choice Tax Credit Expansion Bill Advances
- Oklahoma Senators Delay Medicaid Expansion Ballot Vote
- UFL Will Expand Pro Football to Oklahoma City in 2028
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