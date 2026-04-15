AM NewsBrief: April 15, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Wednesday, April 15, 2026.
- Oklahoma Lawmakers Advance Measures To Change Medicaid Expansion
- Senate Approves Cost of Living Adjustments for Oklahoma’s Retired Public Employees
- Oklahoma County Considers Budget Cut To OSU Extension Office
- As Millions of Birds Migrate Through Oklahoma, Experts Urge Residents To Turn Out Lights
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