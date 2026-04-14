As millions of birds migrate through Oklahoma, experts urge residents to turn out the lights

Oklahoma’s central location is a critical stop for millions of migratory birds in the spring and fall. This month, species like the blue and yellow northern parula and the yellow-throated vireo are expected to move across the state’s night skies while traveling to breeding grounds.

While some birds travel during the day, many fly under the cover of darkness, using markers like stars to navigate. Research also shows birds can also pick up on Earth’s magnetic field for guidance.

But bright artificial lights disturb birds’ paths , confusing them or causing them to crash into buildings. Millions of nocturnal bird species are estimated to die annually from colliding with buildings after being lured by bright lights and becoming disoriented, a 2021 study from the National Academy of Sciences shows.

Conservation groups like the National Audubon Society and the Oklahoma City Zoo run yearly campaigns to encourage residents to extinguish non-essential lights. That includes bulbs for landscaping, illuminating the porch or providing security. Residents can also pull their blinds to keep indoor light from escaping into the night.

Migration forecasts and mapping tools from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology estimate more than 17 million birds flew over Oklahoma the night of April 14 , and millions more are on their way.

Mitigating light interference is one way to help preserve Oklahoma’s avian travelers. Millions of North American birds have vanished because of habitat loss, land degradation and climate change, scientists say . Larger efforts like restoring habitats, keeping domestic cats inside , conservation banking and designing bird-friendly wind farms are also underway.

Peak spring migration in Oklahoma tends to last between mid-April and the end of May. Scientists at the Cornell lab say birds start to travel just after sunset, and the largest number is in flight about two to three hours after.

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