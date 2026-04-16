AM NewsBrief: April 16, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Wednesday, April 16, 2026.
- Lawmakers Advance Bill To Make Oklahoma’s Statewide School Cell Ban Permanent
- Oklahoma Legislature To Cut Heartland Flyer From Budget
- Oklahoma County Commissioners Reject Major Cut to OSU Extension Funding
- Bill to Fund Oklahoma’s 211 Resource Hotline Moves Forward at Capitol
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