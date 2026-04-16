AM NewsBrief: April 16, 2026

Lawmakers Advance Bill To Make Oklahoma’s Statewide School Cell Ban Permanent

Oklahoma Legislature To Cut Heartland Flyer From Budget

Oklahoma County Commissioners Reject Major Cut to OSU Extension Funding

Bill to Fund Oklahoma’s 211 Resource Hotline Moves Forward at Capitol

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