Oklahoma legislature to cut Heartland Flyer from budget

Last week, House Appropriations Chair Trey Caldwell (R-Faxon) said the proposed budget will cut Oklahoma’s portion of the funding for the Heartland Flyer, citing concerns Texas is not paying their fair share for the service between the two states.

“I don’t think it should be on the state of Oklahoma to subsidize it and keep it alive,” Caldwell said.“

This follows the Texas legislature, which meets every two years, cutting their portion of the funding for the Heartland Flyer last summer. The North Central Texas Council of Governments pulled together funding to keep the train going for an additional year, but that money will run out in September.

In a statement from the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, a spokesperson said the remaining funding from Oklahoma will allow the train to operate through the end of 2026.

Caldwell also said if the Texas legislature decides to contribute their portion of the funding again, the Oklahoma legislature could run a supplemental to continue funding.