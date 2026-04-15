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Oklahoma legislature to cut Heartland Flyer from budget

KGOU | By Hannah France
Published April 15, 2026 at 12:45 PM CDT
The Heartland Flyer crosses over Bricktown on the way to the Santa Fe Depot in Oklahoma City.
Hannah France
/
KGOU
The Heartland Flyer crosses over Bricktown on the way to the Santa Fe Depot in Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma lawmakers are moving to cut funding for Amtrak service between Oklahoma City and Fort Worth, Texas.

Last week, House Appropriations Chair Trey Caldwell (R-Faxon) said the proposed budget will cut Oklahoma’s portion of the funding for the Heartland Flyer, citing concerns Texas is not paying their fair share for the service between the two states.

“I don’t think it should be on the state of Oklahoma to subsidize it and keep it alive,” Caldwell said.“

This follows the Texas legislature, which meets every two years, cutting their portion of the funding for the Heartland Flyer last summer. The North Central Texas Council of Governments pulled together funding to keep the train going for an additional year, but that money will run out in September.

In a statement from the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, a spokesperson said the remaining funding from Oklahoma will allow the train to operate through the end of 2026.

Caldwell also said if the Texas legislature decides to contribute their portion of the funding again, the Oklahoma legislature could run a supplemental to continue funding.

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Transportation Heartland Flyer60th Oklahoma Legislature
Hannah France
Hannah France joined KGOU as a reporter in 2021, shortly after earning a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri. In 2023, Hannah was the first place recipient of the Oklahoma Society of Professional Journalists' Radio Outstanding Reporter Portfolio award. Hannah reports on a variety of topics including criminal justice, housing, and labor rights and is dedicated to educating and empowering Oklahomans through community storytelling.
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