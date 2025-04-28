Heartland Flyer faces uncertain future as Texas strips rail funding

The Heartland Flyer, jointly funded by the Texas and Oklahoma departments of transportation, has served the 206-mile route since 1999.

Amtrak operates the line, and Texas contributes approximately $2.6 million annually to support it. That funding was removed from the $337 billion, two-year state budget approved by the Texas Legislature, which prioritizes teacher pay raises, border security and property tax cuts.

The Heartland Flyer carried roughly 80,000 passengers in 2024, a 14% increase over the previous year.

Supporters, including Trinity Metro CEO Richard Andreski and Texas Rail Advocates President Peter LeCody, said the service provides critical interstate transportation for students, tourists and commuters, and generates more than $18 million in annual economic benefits for cities along the corridor.

Budget negotiations between Texas leaders in the House and Senate are ongoing. Local officials and transportation advocates are urging lawmakers to restore the Heartland Flyer's funding before final budget decisions are made later this spring.

If funding is not restored, the route's future is uncertain, despite Oklahoma continuing to pay its share of the costs. The train remains the only direct public transit option between Fort Worth and several stops in Oklahoma.

Meanwhile, Kansas officials are studying a potential expansion of the Heartland Flyer north to Newton, Kansas, though the project would require significant infrastructure investment.

