AM NewsBrief: May 5, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Tuesday, May 5, 2026.
- At Least 23 Injured In Mass Shooting At Arcadia Lake
- Oklahoma Teacher Pay Raise Bill Headed To Governor’s Desk
- Oklahoma Lawmakers To Make Final Changes To Data Center Customer Protection Bill
- Judge Denies Gag Order in Pauls Valley School Shooting Case
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