AM NewsBrief: May 7, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Thursday, May 7, 2026.
- Suspect Arrested In Arcadia Lake Mass Shooting That Killed 1, Injured 22
- Lawmakers Squabble Over Ending Legislative Session
- Oklahoma Parental Choice Tax Credit Cap Expanded
- Oklahoma Heartland Flyer Again In Jeopardy
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