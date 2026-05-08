AM NewsBrief: May 8, 2026

Gov. Stitt Vetoes Bill Extending Life of Oklahoma's Public Television

Oklahoma City Reports First Drop in Homelessness Since 2022

Oklahoma House Advances Medicaid Expansion Rollback Proposal To Senate

Thunder Take 2-0 Series Lead Over Lakers With Game 2 Comeback Win

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