AM NewsBrief: May 8, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Friday, May 8, 2026.
- Gov. Stitt Vetoes Bill Extending Life of Oklahoma's Public Television
- Oklahoma City Reports First Drop in Homelessness Since 2022
- Oklahoma House Advances Medicaid Expansion Rollback Proposal To Senate
- Thunder Take 2-0 Series Lead Over Lakers With Game 2 Comeback Win
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