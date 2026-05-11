AM NewsBrief: May 11, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Monday, May 11, 2026.
- Paxton Responds To Critics of His Choice to End Oklahoma Senate Work Early
- Oklahoma Grand Jury Finds 'Rank Political Favoritism' in Release of Stitt's Friend After DUI
- Alpha-gal Syndrome Added to Oklahoma's List of Tick-borne Illnesses
- Thunder Look To Advance With Game 4 Win Tonight
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