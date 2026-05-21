AM NewsBrief: May 21, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Thursday, May 21, 2026.
- The Oklahoma City Thunder rebound in game 2 of the Western Conference Finals
- After pausing data center development, OKC city council adds exemptions
- Federal grants aim to boost Indian Country energy production in Oklahoma, beyond
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