Federal grants aim to boost Indian Country energy production in Oklahoma, beyond

The U.S. Department of Energy says it will allocate around $50 million to tribal nations as part of the federal government's push for international energy superiority.

DOE's Office of Indian Energy will take applications from tribal entities for the "Unleashing Tribal Energy Development" notice of funding opportunity until July 24, according to its website . It's designed to provide funds for the development and planning of energy projects to support Native communities and tribal economic development.

"Tribal Nations possess extensive energy resources and are poised to share in the prosperity of American energy dominance," a document about the funding opportunity reads.

Those entities include tribal organizations, universities and energy developers, which do not need to be certified by the Bureau of Indian Affairs to apply, the department's website states .

Last month, the DOE held a webinar on how the funds can be used. Officials said they can pertain to workforce development, geothermal power, natural gas, data centers or other adjacent projects, but funds can not cover construction costs.

Johanna Zetterberg, deployment program manager, told tribes the funding is designed to support public-private partnerships, affordability, communication with tribal nations, and develop an energy-related tribal workforce.

"This funding opportunity is designed to help implement these vital objectives and unleash American energy in Indian Country," Zetterberg said.

One example listed includes power generation for artificial intelligence data centers. In January, the federal government recommended that tribal nations partner with developers to house such developments as artificial intelligence infrastructure expands.

"Data centers are getting a lot of attention right now," DOE's website reads. "Fundamentally, they're just big buildings that house computer systems, which have been around for a long time."

Tribes in Oklahoma such as the Osage Nation have a large stake in energy development. The reservation is home to around 43,000 oil well bores , but estimates suggest more than 1,600 lie dormant. And in 2025, the nation reported no new drilling completions were issued for the year.

Last week, Osage Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear promoted using federal funding to "unleash" oil production on the reservation.

"That money in Department of Energy and other agencies can come into the Interior Department, and we can rebuild the oil and gas energy business in the Osage," Standing Bear said. "It can be done if you just take what your friends are offering."

These moves follow the Trump administration's guidelines to expand American energy output, which stem from a national emergency declared by the president last year. Since then, the administration has targeted environmental regulations, such as disallowing the Environmental Protection Agency from managing greenhouse gas emissions. That also includes cuts to renewable energy initiatives , which have lessened funding opportunities for some tribes.

Now, through "Unleashing Tribal Energy Development," the DOE is marketing to tribes.

The DOE says selections will be announced in November and final awards will be made next February.

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.