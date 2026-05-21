Meet the Republicans running for Oklahoma Labor Commissioner

There are four candidates in the Republican primary race to win a seat in the general election for Oklahoma's next Commissioner of Labor.

Each is touting their conservative credentials in their bid to replace the term-limited Leslie Osborn .

The winner of the GOP primary will face off against unopposed Democratic and Libertarian candidates, Kevin Dawson and Mike Hall .

The Oklahoma Commissioner of Labor is an elected executive officer who heads the Oklahoma Department of Labor. The commissioner enforces state labor laws, including wage disputes, child labor laws and safety regulations. The role focuses on promoting the welfare of wage earners, improving working conditions and enhancing workplace safety. The position has a four-year term.

Below is a roundup of the Republican candidates who will appear on primary election ballots this June.

Lisa Janloo

Lisa Janloo describes herself as a mother, small-business owner and community leader. She founded a homeschool program during the COVID-19 pandemic, has served as vice president of the Spencer Chamber of Commerce and chaired the Spencer Parks Board.

Janloo is also the State Director for the Latinos United for Conservative Action Foundation, which engages minority communities in conservative politics and advocates for constitutional liberties and parental rights.

Her main priorities as commissioner include investing in youth, establishing fair workplaces and prioritizing support over penalties. In an interview with the State Chamber of Oklahoma, Janloo said she wants to erase the image of a "scary labor department," and lean into creating partnerships.

"Labor commissioner is more like a compliance department — making sure people are getting paid what they are supposed to be paid, making sure workplaces are safe," she said. "Being able to connect with our businesses across the state to make sure they are doing what they are supposed to do."

If elected, Janloo said she wants to focus on helping formerly incarcerated people reenter the workforce with job training to reduce recidivism.

John Pfeiffer

John Pfeiffer is the Deputy Floor Leader of the Oklahoma House of Representatives. He was first elected in 2014 to represent parts of Garfield, Grant, Kay, Logan and Noble counties in District 38. His sixth, and final, term will end in November.

During his time at the State Capitol, Pfeiffer has focused on rural issues, agriculture and other efforts, such as speeding up access to public records and removing discriminatory language from old land records.

He announced his candidacy for Commissioner of Labor last April, vowing to bring "conservative leadership, workforce development and a pro-business mindset" to the department.

In January, Pfeifer told the Oklahoma Farm Report that traveling for his campaign has reinforced his optimism for the state's future. He said Oklahoma has reached a "turning point."

"It's going to be exciting to see where we go in the next 5, 10, 25 years," he said.

Pfeiffer is a United States Marine Corps veteran. His top campaign priorities include protecting small businesses, promoting worker freedom and defending the Second Amendment in the workplace, according to his website .

Pfeiffer's father, John H. Pfeiffer Jr., is a fourth-generation Oklahoma farmer and rancher. In 2025, he was the recipient of the Governor's Outstanding Achievement in Agriculture Award and the 28th inductee into the Oklahoma Agriculture Hall of Fame. Pfeiffer's wife, Sierra Pfeiffer , is also running to be the next Associate District Judge in Logan County.

Pfeiffer and his wife are raising their son, Jack, on a ranch in Logan County. They attend the First United Methodist Church of Orlando.

Keith Swinton

Keith Swinton is an inventor and entrepreneur who says his executive leadership experience sets him apart from the other candidates running for Commissioner of Labor. He spent many years working at the U.S. Postal Service's National Center for Employee Development in Norman. He has also founded multiple companies.

Swinton campaigned for the commissioner position before, both in 2018 and 2022 .

In a candidate survey on Ballotpedia, Swinton said the responsibilities most important to the office are to "make conservative common sense decisions based on reliable data."

He said he is passionate about workplace safety and higher pay for all Oklahomans. He said he looks up to President Donald Trump for his ability to earn voters' trust and advance a better vision for the future.

"I dream of leading Oklahoma into prosperity and living up to its potential to become an economic monster that leads our nation," Swinton said.

Kevin West

Kevin West is a member of the Oklahoma House of Representatives, representing parts of Cleveland and Oklahoma County in District 54. He assumed office in 2016, and his fifth term will end in November.

At the State Capitol, West authored laws that prohibit Oklahomans from changing the sex marker on their birth certificate or state driver's license and outlaw "adult performance which contains obscene material" on public property or in a public place viewable by a child.

After the COVID-19 pandemic, West helped author Senate Bill 672 , which prohibits the governor from closing any businesses during a pandemic "without documented scientific evidence that the nature of the business actually contributes to the spread of the disease."

In his legislative bio, West said he is committed to "making his community, state and country a safer, better place to raise children, run businesses and forge a future."

West studied construction and business at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M. After graduating, he spent several years working in cabinet shops before opening his own business in Oklahoma City.

West announced his candidacy for Commissioner of Labor last fall. His top priorities include rebuilding the pipeline of skilled trades, promoting safety and supporting small business owners and contractors, according to his campaign website .

He recommends launching a bipartisan task force on AI and automation to protect Oklahoma workers and prepare them for the changing economy.

West has been married to his high-school sweetheart, Goldie, for almost 40 years. The two have two adult children and four grandchildren. West and his wife are active members of Regency Park Baptist Church in Moore, where they live.

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.