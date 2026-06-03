AM NewsBrief: June 3, 2026

Oklahoma AG Takes Legal Action to Block Inola Aluminum Project

OTA Approves Eminent Domain Authority for Turnpike Expansion

Oklahoma Raises Cotton Ginning Rates for First Time Since 1981

TPS Moves to In-House Meal Production

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