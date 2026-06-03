AM NewsBrief: June 3, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Wednesday, June 3, 2026.
- Oklahoma AG Takes Legal Action to Block Inola Aluminum Project
- OTA Approves Eminent Domain Authority for Turnpike Expansion
- Oklahoma Raises Cotton Ginning Rates for First Time Since 1981
- TPS Moves to In-House Meal Production
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