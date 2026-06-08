AM NewsBrief: June 8, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Monday, June 8, 2026.
- First-Degree Murder Charges Filed Against 2 Men in Arcadia Lake Mass Shooting
- Gov. Stitt Declares Flood Disaster Declaration For 3 Northeast Counties
- Stitt Appoints New Interim Mental Health Commissioner
- OU Basketball Great Stacey King Dies at 59
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