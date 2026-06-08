First-degree murder charges filed against 2 men in Arcadia Lake mass shooting

The Oklahoma County District Attorney pressed murder charges against two men in connection with a mass shooting that killed one person and injured 24 others at a party near Arcadia Lake last month.

Jaylan Davis, 18, and Daviion Wyckoff, 21, were charged with first-degree murder and five other crimes related to the May 3 shooting, according to a Friday press release from the office of District Attorney Vicki Behenna. Breonn Morton, 23, was charged with one count of Accessory to a Felony.

All three men are in custody with $10,000,000 bonds each, the press release said.

The shooting took place at Scissortail Campgrounds in Edmond, where a group of roughly 100 teens and young adults were at a party. The gunfire killed 18-year-old Avianna Smith-Gray. She died in the hospital on May 5. All of the other victims were between the ages of 15 and 28.

"My office has filed charges to hold those responsible accountable for the devastating violence that occurred at Lake Arcadia," Behenna said in the press release. "What should have been a gathering of young people ended in tragedy because firearms were brought into a situation where they never should have been. Avianna lost her life and our community continues to feel the effects. These charges are an important step toward justice."

Behenna announced last month that she would pursue murder charges against Davis after he turned himself in to Edmond police on May 6. Davis was first booked on a charge of felony assault with a deadly weapon. He has been charged twice before as a youthful offender for violations, including robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery.

On May 12, Edmond police arrested Trinity Brown, 20, on complaints of assault with a dangerous weapon and illegal possession of a firearm. Behenna charged Brown with both crimes, according to Friday's press release. She is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Wyckoff, Morton and Brown have also been arrested and charged with criminal activity before.

Police made the arrests after collecting bullet casings at the crime scene, conducting interviews and reviewing social media accounts, the press release said. Police previously estimated a minimum of 80 rounds were fired.

Davis, Wyckoff and Morton are now awaiting the date for their arraignment, according to the press release.

Case investigators believe additional suspects remain, according to the Edmond Police Department .

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