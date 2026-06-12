AM NewsBrief: June 12, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Friday, June 12, 2026.
- Gubernatorial Candidates Pour Millions Into Their Own Campaigns
- Candidates Spend More Than $335K in State Superintendent Race
- New Oklahoma Law Sets Rules for AI in Classrooms
- Oklahoma SNAP Enrollment Sees 14% Decline Since Last Year
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