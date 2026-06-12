AM NewsBrief: June 12, 2026

Gubernatorial Candidates Pour Millions Into Their Own Campaigns

Candidates Spend More Than $335K in State Superintendent Race

New Oklahoma Law Sets Rules for AI in Classrooms

Oklahoma SNAP Enrollment Sees 14% Decline Since Last Year

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